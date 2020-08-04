131 schoolgirls escape fire at tahfiz hostel

SHAH ALAM: A total of 131 female students of Mahaad Integrasi Tahfiz Selangor in Banting, Selangor, escaped a fiery end when their hostel caught fire early this morning.

“We managed to evacuate all the 131 students to a safe location and brought the blaze under control at 6.24 am,” Selangor Fire and Rescue assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said here.

He said the fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building, caused about 40% damage to the girls’ hostel.

The cause and losses are still being investigated.

Hafisham said 27 firefighters from Banting, Telok Panglima Garang, KLIA, Port Klang and Section 7 fire and rescue stations went to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.49 am.



