KUALA LUMPUR: The moratorium on repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans has been extended to December, the higher education ministry announced.

Its minister Noraini Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat the deferment will cost the government an estimated RM375 million in repayments.

The suspension of monthly repayments, which began on March 19, was initially scheduled to end on Sept 30.

Tthe deferment is expected to benefit some 1.5 million borrowers.

MORE TO COME