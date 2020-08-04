PBS to contest 30 seats in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: The opposition Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) plans to contest 30 seats in the upcoming state election, its deputy president revealed.

Radin Malleh said that based on PBS’ analysis, the party believes it has the potential to win in 30 of the 73 constituencies.

He said PBS was finalising its candidates, who would comprise of fresh faces, including women.

“We are only planning to contest in 30 seats because we want to be reasonable, realistic and practical,” Radin said in a statement after chairing the party’s political bureau meeting in Kota Kinabalu today.

He also said PBS would be contesting with its own “handshake” symbol this time around after 16 years of using the Barisan Nasional logo.

In the last election, PBS won six state seats out of 13 contested.

Radin will take charge of the election machinery as party president, Maximus Ongkili is currently recovering from exhaustion.

He said PBS would back “like-minded” candidates in areas where they were not contesting.

On Thursday, incumbent chief minister Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the Sabah assembly, paving the way for a snap election to be held within 60 days.



