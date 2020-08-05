Businessman loses RM300,000 as son falls for love scam

KUANTAN: A businessman has told police he lost RM295,950 purportedly through an online “love scam” involving his 14-year-old son.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 53-year-old businessman had reported that his son befriended the girl, who claimed to sell smartphones at a cheap price on Facebook.

“The father said his son had contacted the phone number displayed on the social site and after that his (son’s) relationship with the girl became closer and they often contacted one another and also played together in the online game.

“After a few months, the girl, who used the name Anis, allegedly started persuading the victim’s son to lend her money for various reasons with promises to pay it back,” he told reporters here today.

The victim said his son started to make the money transfers to the account given by the girl in May, and so far, he had performed 21 transactions involving the transfer of RM295,950.

Wazir said the businessman only realised his son’s actions last month and told the son to ask the girl to return the money.

However, the girl stopped responding to the boy’s messages, he said. The businessman lodged a police report at the Cameron Highlands police station yesterday.



