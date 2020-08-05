Penang drops its tracing system for MySejahtera

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will drop its Covid-19 web-based contact tracing system by the end of the month to give way to the MySejahtera app adopted by the federal government.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state would abide by Putrajaya’s decision that only check-in details from the MySejahtera app would be accepted.

“We don’t want to get Penangites into trouble in case they did not check in using the MySejathera app,” he said at a press conference in Komtar today.

Chow said the state’s PGCare system, which predates MySejahtera, had recorded 16.48 million check-ins from 36,521 registered public places since May 15.

He said to date, 1.35 million users had registered to be remembered by the system, which was a good number given Penang’s overall population of 1.8 million.

Chow hoped that Putrajaya would give some leeway to Penangites as they transitioned into the MySejahtera app.

He also urged businesses to register and display new QR codes under that system.

He thanked all mobile operators for waiving the SMS cost of one-time PIN codes sent to first-time registrants.

When asked why PGCare was being dropped when the federal government allowed other contract tracing apps to be used in conjunction with MySejahtera, Chow said: “Better to use just one app.”

He said the cost of developing the system was RM60,000.



