14-day remand for Bangladeshi in Al Jazeera documentary

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department has been granted a 14-day remand order against a Bangladeshi man held for investigations into a controversial Al Jazeera documentary, but his lawyers are to challenge the order.

The remand order against Md Rayhan Kabir was granted by the Semenyih sessions court today.

However, his lawyer, Sumitha Shaanthini, told FMT: “We will be putting a revision application to the High Court with a certificate of urgency to expedite the hearing date.”

She said the reman order was to allow further investigations into the case.

In the Al Jazeera documentary on July 3, Rayhan had made remarks about the purported mistreatment of illegal immigrants in raids during the Covid-19 lockdown. He was detained two weeks later after a manhunt by the department.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said yesterday that Rayhan is expected to be deported on Aug 31. His work permit was revoked after the documentary aired on Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme.

The Doha-based satellite news channel is facing investigations by the police on a possible sedition charge.



