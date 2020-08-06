Children’s face masks should not cost more than ceiling price, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The price of children’s face masks should not be higher than adult-sized face masks, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi

He said the cost would be within the expected new ceiling price, adding the matter would be discussed with industry players.

He was responding to Cha Kee Chin’s (PH-Rasah) call to the ministry to fix a ceiling price for face masks used by children as the size of face masks for children was smaller but the price was higher.

In response to Charles Santiago (PH-Klang) who urged the government to allow school children to use reusable face masks to minimise the expenses of lower income groups, Nanta said the health ministry would make an announcement on the issue.

“I was told the health ministry has suggested it but they haven’t made the announcement. The matter (of reusable face masks) has been discussed and reviewed,” he said.

To Noor Amin Ahmad’s (PH-Kangar) suggestion that free masks be given to school children from lower income groups, Nanta said the matter would be discussed with the private sector and the masks distributed through social corporate responsibility projects.

