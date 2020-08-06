Face masks a must for Slim by-election

PETALING JAYA: Face-masks are now mandatory for campaign activities during the upcoming Slim by-election.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will be updating the SOPs introduced during the Chini by-elections.

Other changes include a requirement that campaign activities such as talks and gatherings be held within gated or enclosed areas, to allow for more effective monitoring and temperature checks.

The number of participants will depend on the size of the area, but it should not exceed 250 at one time, he said.

Ismail encouraged voters to abide by the voting times recommended by the Election Commission to avoid overcrowding at polling stations.

Other than campaign activities, he said election operation centres of political parties are allowed to open even on polling day, but with prior registration with the EC.

121 arrested, 87 fined for flouting control orders

On other matters, he said the police arrested 121 people and fined 87 for flouting the RMCO yesterday. Two were given police bail and 32 were remanded.

One of the cases involved premises that opened beyond the allowed opening hours.

He said 59 people were arrested for being involved in activities which made social distancing difficult, 54 for going against general procedures, three for flouting home-quarantine and two for online gambling.

Speaking on mandatory home-quarantine, he said 6,473 individuals have arrived through KLIA from 30 countries from July 24 to Aug 5. All of them were placed at 26 hotels and five public training institutes.

Eighteen people were taken to the hospital for being positive for Covid-19.

The police also conducted 2,018 surprise checks on those under quarantine, of which one was found flouting the SOPs.

Police also acted against 31 individuals who failed to comply with their home surveillance order including those who had gone out while wearing the quarantine wristband.

Investigation papers have been sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He said the National Disaster Management Agency has improved the menu for those placed in mandatory quarantine following numerous complaints.

Procedures for those in lockdown areas

During a question-and-answer session, Ismail Sabri said people living in areas under administrative lockdowns were free to move around, but were subject to swab tests and temperature checks.

He said they were also allowed to work provided they test negative for Covid-19.

“Shops selling food, sundry shops and restaurants are still allowed to open. Maybe the restaurants will not allow dine-ins but people can still pack food.”



