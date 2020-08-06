Guan Eng back at MACC for fourth time

PUTRAJAYA: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here this evening for the fourth time for questioning over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The DAP secretary-general arrived at 9.10pm.

On July 26, Lim spent seven hours at the MACC headquarters to assist in its investigation into the tunnel project.

On July 22, he was there for six hours.

Previously, MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency’s probe into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said then that he expected the investigation to be completed in two to three weeks.

Lim is among the current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements to MACC.

A former Penang Port Commission official was arrested and three companies raided as part of MACC’s investigation.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pangkor Road in Pulau Tikus on the island and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If the result of the feasibility study is positive, construction is expected to begin in 2023.



