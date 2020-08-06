Man takes son hostage, threatens to stab him in ‘fight’ over TV remote control

KOTA KINABALU: A father who was allegedly high on drugs took his eight-year-old son hostage and threatened to stab him over a scramble for the television remote control.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said at a press conference today that the incident happened around 5pm on Monday at a house in Taman Seri Kionsom.

The man and his son wanted to use the remote control, and the 36-year-old father resorted to grabbing the boy by the neck and hitting his head with a screwdriver.

When policemen arrived at the scene, the man threatened to stab his son if they came closer.

“The suspect was adamant about holding on to his son who was terrified,” Habibi said at the Kota Kinabalu Police headquarters.

“My officers took two hours to calm the man down.”

The man, who was arrested, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Habibi said the man had a criminal record of slashing his wife two months earlier. That case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The man has been remanded for seven days.



