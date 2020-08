KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today tabled the Covid-19 bill called Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Covid-19) bill 2020.

It was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Opposition MPs have been up in arms over their inability to debate the government’s measures and various economic stimulus packages that have been announced to cushion the economic impact of Covid-19.

