Now, 33 Sabah assemblymen unite in bid to stop snap state election

KOTA KINABALU: An opposition takeover bid of the state government may have failed but the 33 assemblymen led by former chief minister Musa Aman are now taking their case to court.

They are questioning the July 30 dissolution of the state assembly by Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin.

The dissolution paved the way for a snap state election, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon by the Election Commission.

The group of assemblymen have filed for a judicial review of the decision by Juhar.

Court papers were filed by FT Ahmad and Co last Monday and their application is expected to be heard tomorrow.

FMT has reached out to the lawyers but is unable to get a comment.

The group is seeking an injunction to the dissolution of the assembly and is also questioning the July 29 written request from Shafie Apdal, who is now caretaker chief minister, to Juhar to dissolve the assembly.

The 33 assemblymen named Juhar as the first respondent, Shafie, the EC and the state government as second, third and fourth respondents in their legal bid which is expected to challenge the constitutional powers of the Sabah governor.

The 33 applicants are Musa who is Sungai Sibuga assemblyman, Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Julita Majungki ( Matunggong), Anita Baranting (Tandek), Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk), Japlin Akim (Usukan), Jahid Jahim (Tamparuli), Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sulaman), Joniston Bangkuai (Kiulu), Kenny Chua (Inanam), Ghulam Haider Khan (Kawang), Mohd Ariffin Ariff (Membakut), Isnin Aliasnih (Klias), Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu), Matbali Musah (Sindumin), Dr Joachim Gunsalam (Kundasang), Masidi Manjun (Karanaan), Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan), Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan), Robert Tawik (Bingkor), Jamawi Jaafar (Kemabong), Ellron Angin (Sook), Bobbey Suan (Nabawan), James Ratib (Sugud), Abdul Rahman Kongkawang (Labuk), Masiung Banah (Kuamut), Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau), Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (Apas), Hamisa Samat (Tg Batu), Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik), Osman Jamal (Balung) and nominated representatives Ronnie Loh and Jaffari Waliam.

Musa had claimed last week that he had the support of 33 assemblymen to form a new state government.

Earlier this week, three people had filed for a judicial review at the High Court here to stop the impending state election in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Marcel Jude and businessmen Magret Binsing and Tessa Romana want the court to nullify the consent given by Juhar to dissolve the state legislative assembly.

They are also seeking an order to prevent the EC chairman from conducting the state election unless the movement control order (MCO) provisions are lifted.



