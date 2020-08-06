PJ hotels turn into quarantine centres, residents fume over lack of notice

PETALING JAYA: At least one hotel here has been turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre today, with apparently no notice given to existing residents about their newly-imposed restrictions.

A policeman at the scene told FMT that “around 128 people” have been sent here to undergo their mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from overseas at a hotel in Damansara Perdana.

“More people have been sent to another hotel in Petaling Jaya,” he added.

“No one is allowed to enter or leave the premises, except for the existing residents, who are only allowed to enter.”

FMT has been unable to reach Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal for comment.

Certain floors at the hotel in Damansara Perdana are rented out to long-term tenants, one of whom told FMT that the building’s residents started to see buses enter their compound to unload passengers at around 5-6pm.

Speaking to FMT, the resident who only wanted to be known as Thanusha, said she was able to confirm that her hotel had been turned into a quarantine centre after calling the Petaling district health office when she saw health ministry and other government agencies coming into the hotel’s compound dressed in personal protective equipment.

“This is absolutely ridiculous! There were no prior notices, neither from the health ministry nor from Nadma (the National Disaster Management Agency),” she told FMT.

“This concerns me deeply given that if this is true, it is going to put us under bigger threat of infection “It’s inappropriate to turn a place into a quarantine centre out of the blue. The common places will definitely be shared with people who are being quarantined and are at a higher risk (of being Covid-19 positive), and we are being exposed to risk of infection,” she added.

