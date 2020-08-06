Suhaimi Sulaiman resigns as Bernama chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Suhaimi Sulaiman today confirmed that he has tendered his resignation as chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) with immediate effect.

He said the resignation letter was sent to the Bernama Board of Governors and Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah today.

“Yes, I have sent in the resignation letter. However, it is subject to the decision of the Board of Governors and the minister,” he said in a short message to Bernama.

Suhaimi, 58, who is a broadcasting personality, was appointed as the Bernama chairman for a one-year term effective Feb 1 this year.

Prior to his appointment as Bernama chairman, he had served as the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of TV Astro Awani news channel.



