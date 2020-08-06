Umno division rejects defector who switched twice

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah Umno divisional leader has rejected a former assemblyman who switched allegiance to Warisan and then to former Sabah Umno chief Musa Aman.

Selamat Antang, deputy chief of Kota Belud division, said the party should have the right to defend the Tempasuk state seat at the coming state elections, and not give way to the former assemblyman, Musbah Jamli, who had defected to join Warisan.

Selamat said Musbah should not be allowed to recontest, even though he had left Warisan to side with Musa, who last week tried to unseat the chief minister, Shafie Apdal of Warisan.

Selamat said Musbah had won the seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket in the 2018 general election but crossed over to Warisan in December that year.

“He then defected again after becoming one of the assemblymen who threw support behind Musa on July 30. Musbah is not suitable to be renominated to contest the seat under any party that supports Perikatan Nasional,” said Selamat.

He said BN had won the Tempasuk state seat for six consecutive terms through Umno from 1994.

Musbah won in a four-way battle for the seat in 2018 after securing 7742 votes against closest contender Mustapha Sakmud of PKR who garnered 5,478 votes.



