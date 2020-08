GEORGE TOWN: Former chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s wife, Betty Chew, was seen entering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s office in Northam Road here this morning.

She arrived at 10.50am accompanied by her lawyer Lee Khai and several others whose identities are unknown.

Earlier, Lim’s sister, Lim Hui Ying, was seen entering the anti-graft agency’s office.

Lim’s lawyer, RSN Rayer and MACC have yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.