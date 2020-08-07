Cops record statements from 9 over gathering of Najib supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from nine individuals over the mass gathering of Najib Razak’s supporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex on July 28.

Without revealing details, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said police had completed their investigations and submitted the papers to the Kuala Lumpur deputy public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday for further instructions.

“The case was investigated under Section 143 of the Penal Code for participating in an unlawful assembly and Regulations 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (No 7) 2020,” he told Bernama at Bukit Aman today.

On July 28, Najib’s supporters had gathered at the court complex to learn the High Court’s verdict on his SRC International Sdn Bhd case, with disregard to physical distancing and other Covid-19 SOPs.

There were concerns that it could create a new cluster.

On the case of the death of former political aide Teoh Beng Hock, Hamid said police had taken action to complete their investigation.

“These include getting important documents from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which we received on Monday.

“My investigation officers have received eight out of 17 documents requested to complete the investigation into the case,” he said.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the 5th floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, after having his statement recorded at the Selangor MACC office located on the 14th floor.

