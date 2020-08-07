Dr M to form new party

PETALING JAYA: Following a political fallout with PPBM, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will set up a new political party, although he has yet to decide on a name for it.

The veteran politician, who turned 95 last month, had previously said he may join an existing party or form a new one.

“It’s not our intention to have too many Malay political parties, but many have strayed from their struggle,” he said.

Also present when he made the announcement today were former PPBM members Maszlee Malik, Marzuki Yahya, and Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mahathir who founded PPBM, led the party as its chairman and became prime minister for a second time after Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election.

But a rift in the party over its position in Pakatan Harapan after the collapse of the government saw leaders aligned with PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin forming the Perikatan Nasional coalition with Barisan Nasional, PAS and GPS.

Mahathir, who was against the move, remained in PPBM but he and four other MPs aligned with him lost their membership for joining the opposition bench when the Dewan Rakyat convened in March.

Earlier today, the High Court allowed applications by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin and three others including the Registrar of Societies to strike out a lawsuit against them by Mahathir and four others to challenge their termination from the party.

