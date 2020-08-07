Ex-PKR lawmaker Santhara Kumar joins PPBM

KUALA LUMPUR: Segamat MP Santhara Kumar has joined PPBM on his own volition.

He said he was encouraged to join the party given it was more open to all races, besides being based on the Constitution.

“I joined PPBM with an open mind without any pressure or coercion from any party. I also got the go ahead from my comrades-in-arms, Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamarudin,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Santhara also confirmed he had submitted his membership form to PPBM’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin at the Parliament building at 5.50pm yesterday.

Santhara who is also Federal Territories deputy minister stressed that he did not leave PKR but he was in fact fired from the party when he stood on his principles to back Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

He later lent his support to Muhyiddin Yassin as the candidate for prime minister.

Santhara who is the only non-Bumiputera MP to be an associate member of PPBM said he wanted to continue his struggle to help the Indian and minority communities.

Apart from Santhara, the MPs also sacked from PKR were Mohamed Azmin (Gombak), Zuraida (Ampang), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Kamarudin Ja’afar (Bandar Tun Razak), Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau).



