Guan Eng arrives at KL court complex to face graft charge

By
Ho Kit Yen and V Anbalagan
-
Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng on his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur court complex this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has arrived at the Sessions Court here to face one corruption charge over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last night, arrived just after 9am.

Accompanying Lim were his wife Betty Chew and lawyers Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh and RSN Rayer.

Several senior DAP leaders, including Fong Kui Lun, Tan Kok Wai, P Ramasamy and Tony Pua, were at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to support Lim. Also present was Lim’s father, Kit Siang.
DAP leaders gather at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to show their support for the party’s secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng, who is being charged over the Penang undersea tunnel project.
Lim Guan Eng’s father, Kit Siang (left), and Damansara MP Tony Pua at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

