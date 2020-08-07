Guan Eng arrives at KL court complex to face graft charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has arrived at the Sessions Court here to face one corruption charge over the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission last night, arrived just after 9am.

Accompanying Lim were his wife Betty Chew and lawyers Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh and RSN Rayer.

Several senior DAP leaders, including Fong Kui Lun, Tan Kok Wai, P Ramasamy and Tony Pua, were at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to support Lim. Also present was Lim’s father, Kit Siang.



