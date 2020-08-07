Guan Eng pleads not guilty to asking for 10% cut from tunnel project

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here this morning of asking for a 10% cut from the profits of the undersea tunnel project.

Lim is accused of using his position as chief minister to ask Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (Zenith) senior director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli for 10% of the profits which would be made from the roads and tunnel project.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act.

MORE TO COME



