Guan Eng vows to clear his name in court

KUALA LUMPUR: A defiant Lim Guan Eng, who was charged for corruption over the Penang undersea tunnel project has vowed to clear his name.

“I stress that there was no such gratification. This is an open tender project,” he told reporters after he posted half of his RM1 million bail for his corruption case today. “And not a single sen was paid for the project.”

Lim, who is a former Penang chief minister, claimed that the charge was baseless and “politically motivated” to tarnish his image as an opposition MP.

“I affirm that we will continue to fight corruption. I will leave it to the court to clear my name,” he said.

Lim’s lawyer, Gobind Singh Deo, said there was no basis to charge his client under Section 16(a)(A) of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

“The prosecution will furnish documents to us and we will study them,” said Gobind.

He said Lim would face more charges next week in Penang, and the defence was unclear on the nature of the offences.

Lim was slapped with a charge under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly using his position as the then Penang chief minister to solicit from Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd senior director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli a 10% cut of the profits that would be made from the road and tunnel project in Penang.



