Guan Eng, wife and associate to face money laundering and corruption charges Tuesday

GEORGE TOWN: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s impending graft charge at a court in Butterworth this Tuesday is not linked to his purchase of a bungalow.

A source in the know told FMT the case would see Lim, his wife Betty Chew and business associate Phang Li Koon charged over a “fresh case”.

The source said Chew would be charged with money laundering, while Phang would face an abetment charge under the MACC Act 2009.

Lim, on the other hand, is expected to face a charge of using his position as chief minister for gratification under the same Act.

“Chew will face a charge under Section 4(1)(a) and (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Lim and Phang will face charges under the MACC Act 2009.

“All three will be charged on Tuesday at the Sessions Court in Butterworth and it is not related to the bungalow purchase,” said the source.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters outside the Penang MACC office today, Chew’s lawyer Lee Khai confirmed that his client would be charged with money laundering.

Lee said the charge was related to Chew’s alleged involvement in a company to which she had provided legal consultancy. Chew is a lawyer by training

Earlier, it was reported that Chew was seen entering the Penang MACC headquarters in Northam Road this morning. Lim’s sister, Hui Ying, was seen entering the anti-graft agency’s office too.

Phang was reportedly arrested last night.

Earlier in Kuala Lumpur, Lim claimed trial to a corruption charge related to the yet-to-be-built undersea tunnel. He was alleged to have sought a 10% cut of the profits which would be made from the RM6.3 billion roads and tunnel project.



