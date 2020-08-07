Penang records new Covid-19 case after 91 days in the clear

GEORGE TOWN: Penang today recorded one Covid-19 positive case after 91 days of zero cases, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“This brings the total number of cases in the state to 122 thus erasing the status of the green zone held by Penang for the past 91 days.

“The state government urges people of Penang to remain calm and not to disseminate unverified information,” he said in a statement.

Chow also called on the people to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set including observing physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap.

