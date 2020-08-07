Rayer vows to fight charges against Guan Eng

PUTRAJAYA: Lim Guan Eng’s lawyer, RSN Rayer, has vowed to fight the corruption charges against him in court.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the former Penang chief minister in connection with the undersea tunnel project. He will be charged today.

“We will fight the charges,” Rayer told reporters late last night, adding that Lim will also be represented by DAP legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh and Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo.

Rayer was seen leaving MACC at about 11.15pm

Lim, the DAP secretary-general and former finance minister, will be charged in the Sessions Court here under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 this morning.

On Monday, he will be charged under Section 23 of the same act in the Penang Sessions Court.

MACC also said Lim will be charged with a separate case in the Penang Sessions Court under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 on Tuesday.

However, the commission did not provide details of the charges.

Lim was arrested after he was summoned to the MACC headquarters here last night.



