Take Jho Low hunt seriously, IGP urges Macau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Macau authorities must take seriously Interpol’s red notice on fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who was believed to have been there recently.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said Jho Low was found to have conducted several business transactions in Macau but the authorities there had not been cooperative on the matter.

“We sent our officers to Macau to meet the authorities there and asked for their cooperation,” he told Bernama after the handover-of-duty ceremony of the Commercial Criminal Investigations Department director’s post in Bukit Aman today.

“By right, they should take the matter seriously as Jho Low (allegedly) is a criminal and a thief who caused Malaysia to be in billions in debt.”

Hamid said Malaysian police were always ready to assist the Macau authorities as the issue surrounding Jho Low was criminal in nature and was not connected to politics.

“Our country has ended up the victim and RM50 billion has gone missing. And that is why I had asked for the cooperation of police over there. So, what is wrong with that?” he said.

“We have the Interpol, we can discuss and take responsibility together to hunt down this criminal.

“This is what I am hoping for … as police officers, quite naturally they must have what it takes and not come up with statements saying that we had got our information wrong (on Jho Low’s whereabouts) when in fact, he was detected to have made business transactions in Macau.”

Hamid said he was not giving up in his pursuit of the fugitive.

“Macau is (not as vast as) Siberia. It is just a small territory, so what’s making it so difficult to nab Jho Low?” he asked.

“If I fail to bring Jho Low back, then I ask the one replacing me to make sure this pursuit does not end.”

Hamid’s appointment as IGP ends May next year.

On Dec 4, 2018, a Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant for Jho Low to assist in investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

Since then, various efforts have been made by the Malaysian authorities to bring the businessman home to face justice.

Jho Low is wanted by the authorities not only for his involvement in the 1MDB fund misappropriation case but also because he is an important witness in the 1MDB trial involving former prime minister Najib Razak.



