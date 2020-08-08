2 schools in Perlis closed for a week after Covid-19 cases

KANGAR: Two schools in the Sanglang district near here will be closed for a week from Monday after new Covid-19 cases were reported in the area.

Perlis Education Committee chairman Rozieana Ahmad said the schools – SK Sanglang and SMK Sanglang – are being closed as a precautionary measure after two students were confirmed positive from among 10 family members yesterday.

She said lessons will be conducted online.

Rozieana said although Chinese national type schools (SJKs) in the district were not closed, parents who were worried about their children’s safety could opt not to send them to school. She said they should obtain information regarding homework from their teachers.

Yesterday, it was reported that 10 members of a family in Sanglang had tested positive for Covid-19.



