28-day lockdown in two Perlis villages

KANGAR: Two villages in Kuala Sanglang district have been placed in lockdown for 28 days by the Perlis state government in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown, under a targeted enhanced movement control order, began at 10pm tonight. It ends on Sept 4.

Travel to the area is banned except for those in essential services. Roadblocks have been placed at the entrance and exit to the area.

The statement said the residents in both villages were asked to comply with the home quarantine orders issued to the residents after Covid-19 screening tests were conducted at Sanglang health clinic.

“During the quarantine order period at home, the head of household is allowed to leave the house to buy daily necessities while waiting for all members of the household to obtain a release order from the state health department,” the statement said.

