Another 180 nabbed for flouting Covid-19 SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Despite several reminders to adhere to the SOPs for Covid-19, police arrested 180 individuals yesterday for taking part in activities that made physical distancing difficult.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 16 of those arrested were remanded and 164 fined for flouting the guidelines under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Ismail said as part of the ongoing Ops Benteng, police also mounted 61 roadblocks nationwide and detained two foreigners for flouting immigration laws. More than 31,000 vehicles were inspected.

Yesterday, 7,364 individuals flew into Malaysia and were placed in 30 hotels and other government institutions nationwide for mandatory quarantine.

Twenty tested positive for Covid-19 and were taken to hospital.



