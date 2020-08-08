College student nabbed after assault on pizza delivery rider

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 33-year-old man has been detained over an assault on a pizza delivery rider in Alma, a video-recording of which went viral on Facebook two days ago.

The man has been put in remand for four days for investigations into the case, Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Shafee Abd Samad said.

The man, a student at a private college, was arrested at a hotel here at 7.22pm yesterday.

Shafee said the police would also record statements from the victim and the owner of the homestay which was rented by the suspect.

The 34-year-old victim who was injured in the incident had lodged a police report on Thursday that he was beaten up by the suspect while delivering a pizza order at the homestay at about 11.04am.



