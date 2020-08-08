DAP says no rally outside Penang court for Guan Eng case

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP has urged party supporters and members of the public not to gather outside the Sessions Court here on Monday and Tuesday, when party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is to face corruption charges.

The charges are believed to be related to the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

Penang DAP publicity secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong today said that the call to supporters was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections particularly among Penangites following their hard work in the fight against the outbreak thus far.

“The Penang DAP hopes that party members, supporters and the public will understand the situation and give full cooperation,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that Lim’s court case would not affect the Penang state government’s decision-making process pertaining to the Penang undersea tunnel project.

On Thursday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Lim in connection with the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project which was mooted while Lim was chief minister of Penang.

MACC said Lim would be charged at the Sessions Court here on Monday under Section 23 of the MACC Act, which relates to using his office or position “for any gratification, whether for himself, his relative or associate”.

On Tuesday, he will be charged with the same offence in a separate case.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.



