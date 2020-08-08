Dr M should return to PPBM or Umno, says Rais

KUANTAN: Former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad should return to PPBM or Umno, instead of setting up another Malay-based political party, Negeri Sembilan PPBM chairman Rais Yatim said today.

Rais said quite a number of similar parties already existed, and setting up another similar party was not a good idea.

The basis for the formation of Mahathir’s new party was also unclear, he said.

“In reality, to establish a political party is not easy and it takes time … and besides, why would Tun want to establish another Malay-based political party as he has already led PPBM (which he founded) before. So, I think the best thing for him is to return to PPBM or Umno.

“Personally, I think the setting up of a Malay-based political party has no basis any more as we all want to find unity. We respect him (Mahathir) when it comes to being innovative but this is not the case,” he told reporters here today.

Yesterday, Mahathir had announced the formation of a new party that is not aligned to either Pakatan Harapan or the Perikatan Nasional. He is expected to be the chairman, with his son Mukhriz as president.

Earlier today, a PPBM supreme council member, Tariq Ismail, Selangor assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli, and the PPBM Klang division announced their exit from PPBM to support Mahathir’s new party.



