Drop charges against daughter-in-law, Kit Siang pleads to PM, AG

GEORGE TOWN: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today pleaded with the prime minister and attorney-general to drop money-laundering charges against his daughter-in-law, Betty Chew, as he believes she was a victim of her husband’s political foes.

Lim said while he was not surprised with his son Guan Eng’s arrest, he felt Chew should have been left out, as she was “not a big-time badster” as deemed to be.

“I hereby make an open appeal to PM Muhyiddin Yassin, AG Idrus Harun and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to drop the money-laundering charges against my daughter-in-law,” he told reporters at the Penang DAP headquarters here today.

Lim said Chew was a loving and loyal wife and brought up his four grandchildren.

“I have known Betty for three decades now. Search her house and you will not find thousands of jewellery, watches, luxury handbags or millions in foreign currency.

“Let us draw a line in the sand … persecution against political opponents should be avoided, but there must be some decency and honour by not involving innocent family members.

“Let us not destroy Guan Eng’s family just to get at the main target. Going after his wife and children must stop,” he said.

Weighing in on Guan Eng’s latest corruption charge, Lim said his son had withstood worse persecution before and this had made him a “steely politician today”.

He said Guan Eng had been an Internal Security Act detainee and had gone to jail “for speaking up on behalf of a rape victim”.

“Those who are made of less stern stuff would have been broken by Guan Eng’s prison experience,” he said.

Yesterday, Guan Eng claimed trial to a corruption charge related to the yet-to-be-built Penang undersea tunnel. He was alleged to have sought a 10% cut of the profits which would be made from the RM6.3 billion roads and tunnel project.

Chew and businesswoman Phang Li Koon are expected to be charged together with Guan Eng on Tuesday over a money laundering case.



