Four PPBM divisions said to support Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Four PPBM divisions in Selangor have announced their dissolution, while voicing their support for a new party formed by former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Petaling Jaya, Klang, Jeram and Ulu Langat divisions said they had lost trust in the top leadership of PPBM. A total of 3,300 members are said to have left the party.

The Bangi and Kota Raja divisions are expected to follow suit tomorrow.

Mohamad Shafiri Abdul Karim of Petaling Jaya PPBM said “we reject the cooperation with any party that is involved in kleptocracy”, a reference to PPBM’s membership of Perikatan Nasional, an alliance with Umno and PAS which forms the federal government.

Mahathir announced yesterday he would be forming a new party.

Earlier today, PPBM supreme council member Tariq Ismail and Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli announced their exit from PPBM.



