Jeram assemblyman quits PPBM, will back Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli has announced his exit from PPBM today, saying the party has strayed from its original objectives to fight a kleptocratic government.

He said he will now be an independent who will back former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Now, we find that the party (PPBM) is willing to work with the individuals the people had rejected during the last general election.

“The party did not obtain the views of the grassroots nor their representatives before forming a cooperation with this new coalition.

“We also feel that the PPBM president was accountable for the loss of the people’s mandate when he made the decision to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH) and cause the fall of the government,” he said in a statement today.

Shaid said he was accountable to the mandate his voters gave him, adding that he intended to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him until the next elections.

He said it would be difficult for PPBM to form a coalition with Muafakat Nasional since all the parties were based on Malay support, and that the grapple for seats would see elements of betrayal taking place.

Shaid also claimed his exit will be followed by the majority of the PPBM Kuala Selangor division members, including various heads of branches.

Mahathir yesterday said he will be setting up a new independent Malay political party, following the political fallout with PPBM.

He said the new party will be inclusive and moderate, adding that parties such as Umno, PAS and PPBM had strayed from their original path.

He also claimed that most of the grassroots members of PPBM supported him.



