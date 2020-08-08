Warisan welcomes cooperation with Mahathir’s new party, says Shafie

TAWAU: Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal has welcomed any form of cooperation with the new party being formed by former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the cooperation may turn out fruitful if it is in line with Warisan’s struggles in regard to the people and the state.

“As long as the basis of struggle of the party is in line with what we see in determining the rights of Sabah, the interests of the people and the policies that we believe in,” he told reporters here today in response to Mahathir’s announcement yesterday.

PPBM terminated Mahathir’s membership in May, together with five other members, after they failed to back the Perikatan Nasional alliance. On Friday, a court dismissed their application for an injunction against the party.

Mahathir’s new party will not be not aligned to either Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional, he said yesterday.



