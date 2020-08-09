27 special committees for Johor state assembly

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government is to appoint 27 heads of special coordinating committees for the state legislative assembly, Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said so far only 25 chairmen have been appointed, and that the two others would be filled once there are suitable candidates.

He said the appointments were made due to the confusion about state government programmes. The committees will ensure all policies and programmes drawn up will comprehensively reach the people.

“Besides assisting the state government in providing information and explanation about its policies and activities, they will be given allocations to conduct programmes at the community level. For example, in the event of any disaster such as floods or fires, they will help expedite aid distribution to the affected people,” he told reporters here today.

Hasni said those appointed would also serve as the eyes and ears of the state government at the grassroots and that the selection of candidates was made based on their vast experience as well as their ability to carry out tasks.



