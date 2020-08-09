40,000 fishermen now eligible for Socso benefits

BUKIT GANTANG: A total of 42,000 fishermen including those working independently will be allowed to make contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said contributions under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme would replace the fishermen’s group insurance contribution through the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority from Aug 15.

“Today is a historical day, because for the first time, self-employed workers in the fisheries sector are allowed by the Socso Act to contribute to Socso. This will open access to insurance protection for fishermen, with contributions taken from their cost of living aid allowance,” he told reporters at the launch of the Fishermen’s Socso Contribution scheme here today.

He said the proposed contribution amount is RM157.20 per year for all eligible fishermen registered with LKIM.

“The contribution amount will be debited directly through the Fishermen’s Incentive Programme system in stages. For the initial stage, the deduction will begin on Aug 15 involving 3,879 fishermen nationwide,” he said.

Socso chief executive Mohamed Azman Aziz Mohamed said the scheme would provide cash benefits to contributors, besides medical treatment, physical recovery and vocational training.

“Under the scheme, their dependents or heirs are eligible for dependent benefits if the contributors die due to occupational disaster. Education loans are also provided for the contributors’ children if they die, or while they are receiving permanent disablement benefit,” he said.



