All roads to and from Kampung Sanglang to be closed tomorrow

KUALA PERLIS: Police will be closing all exit and entry points in Kuala Sanglang from 8am tomorrow.

They will also intensify checks at three rat trails – one in Kampung Tanah Timbul and two in Kampung Kuala Sanglang – after the two villages were placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Perlis police chief Surina Saad said all the residents of Kampung Tanah Timbul had undergone screening yesterday, while Kampung Kuala Sanglang residents would do the same today.

Once the screening is completed, all routes to and from the kampungs will be closed.

“Residents in both villages are not allowed to leave their houses and have to undergo quarantine at home until the TEMCO period is over,” she told reporters here today.

Only the heads of families are allowed to go out to get necessities, limited to inside the TEMCO area.

Surina also said police would not be issuing any letter permitting any individual to go in or out of the area, adding that such letters would only be issued by the health ministry.

