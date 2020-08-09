Authorities tracing close contacts of Perak nurse who tested positive

IPOH: The Perak Health Department is tracing and conducting Covid-19 screening on close contacts including patients who were treated by a healthcare worker at a clinic here.

State health director Dr Ding Lay Ming said the measure was taken after the nurse was tested positive.

She said the nurse was tested after she showed symptoms of respiratory tract infection at a health clinic on Wednesday, before a Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test was found positive on Thursday.

The nurse has been admitted to hospital and an investigation is being held to determine the cause of the infection.

“Preliminary screenings of five family members living in the same house were found to be negative for Covid-19,” Ding said in a statement tonight.

She also said the department noted a message that went viral on social media by a man venting his anger at the health facility for allowing the nurse to work despite having symptoms of respiratory tract infection.

The man said his wife and child were asked to undergo Covid-19 tests following the detection of the case, and claimed that the nurse had done a routine check-up on his son.

Ding said the nurse previously had symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and was not placed as a patient under investigation (PUI).

“The staff also has no history of visiting areas that are under the enhanced movement control order in Kedah, as well as of coming into close contact with any positive Covid-19 cases before.

“She had also been wearing a face mask and practising regular hand hygiene while doing her job,” she said.

