Cops seal off 3 main routes to Perlis district

KANGAR: Three main routes to Kuala Sanglang have been closed since 10pm yesterday following the imposition of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in two villages there.

Perlis police chief Surina Saad said police have set up roadblocks at three main entry points into Kuala Sanglang to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The roadblocks are at the Padang Keria intersection, in front of the Kuala Sanglang General Operations Force (GOF) guard post and in front of SJKC Chin Hun.

Twenty 20 personnel are stationed at each roadblock.

Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul are under lockdown for 28 days.

Perlis has recorded 30 Covid-19 cases up to yesterday, with 11 being recent cases from the Sivagangga cluster.

Earlier, Education Committee chairman Rozieana Ahmad said more schools in Sanglang district and its surrounding areas may be closed following the implementation of TEMCO.

Two schools – SK Sanglang and SMK Sanglang – will be closed for seven days from tomorrow, and Rozieana did not rule out the possibility that more schools may be closed.

