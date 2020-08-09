Dr M expected to name Slim candidate on Wednesday

PETALING JAYA: Former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to name a candidate for the Slim by-election on Wednesday from his splinter group of ex-PPBM members.

Former PPBM secretary-general Marzuki Yahya was quoted as saying that “we have identified the candidate. Tun (Mahathir) will announce on Aug 12 in Slim” according to Malaysiakini.

Umno is also expected to name its candidate on Aug 12, three days before nomination day. Polling is to be held on Aug 29.

Mahathir has announced that a new party is being set up with himself as chairman and his son Mukhriz as president. His supporters have begun announcing their exit from PPBM, stating their intention to join his party.

The Slim by-election was called after the death of assemblyman Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15. He had been re-elected to the seat in 2018 against PPBM candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal by a majority of 2,183 votes.



