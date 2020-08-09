Johor Sultan demands action against wildlife poachers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has expressed anger over poaching activities that are still going on in the state’s forests.

He was also disappointed that no action has been taken against the perpetrators even though he had raised the issue several times.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was exasperated after receiving photographs of a large-scale poaching activity that took place in the state last night.

“How could such a thing happen? I want the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and the police to immediately conduct an investigation and prepare a full report on last night’s incident. All the poachers are also believed to have owned a homemade shotgun,” he said on his official Facebook page today.

The sultan said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Sultan Ibrahim said based on preliminary information the illegal activities took place in several locations including Endau Rompin, Mersing and Kahang.

Animals such as mouse deer and porcupines are being poached on a large scale to be sold for traditional medicine purposes, he added.

He called on the authorities to investigate the possible involvement of insiders and check on gun ownership.

“I want the police to conduct an audit on firearm licence ownership involving individuals, companies and plantations in the state. Why do so many people have shotguns? Of course, it is for hunting,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed that hunting activities are strictly prohibited in the state except to control wild animals in agricultural areas.



