Look beyond race-based politics, says Anwar, as Dr M preps new party

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to move beyond race-based politics following Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement he would be forming a new Malay political party.

Mahathir, who fell out with PPBM, had said on Friday he will set up a new, independent Malay political party to fight corruption, claiming that those such as Umno, PAS and PPBM had “run from their original path”.

He said his new party will be inclusive and moderate.

Taking part in a webinar today, Anwar said the view that there must be a Malay party to succeed in politics is obsolete.

“I hope the younger generation can look beyond the issue of race and (focus on) principles and policies, and not just the colour of your skin,” he said.

He was asked whether non race-based parties could succeed in Malaysia after delivering his keynote speech at the Malaysian Student Leaders’ Summit.

Noting that while Mahathir had every right to set up a new party, Anwar said he hoped Malaysian society would be “more mature” after more than six decades of independence.

“My dream, as I’ve said before, is to ensure that Malays feel secure and are given the opportunity, respect and dignity they deserve,” he said.

“But every single citizen must feel this is their country too and be accorded their rights.”



