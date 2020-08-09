No exodus of Johor PPBM members to join Dr M, says chief

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor PPBM has dismissed claims of a mutiny among its members wishing to join Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposed new party.

Its chairman Mazlan Bujang said the heads of all 26 divisions in the state and their members support the leadership of party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said Johor PPBM does not have any internal problems.

“Johor (PPBM) is under control, we do not have problems, the 26 division heads are still with the president. We will continue to support Muhyiddin’s leadership,” he told a press conference here today.

Mazlan was commenting on claims that there would be an exodus of party members from Johor following Mahathir’s announcement on Friday that he was setting up a new Malay party.

He said it was Mahathir’s democratic right to form a party, and acknowledged that the former PPBM chairman had his own followers.

“For sure, Tun has support but in Johor Bersatu (PPBM), maybe less than 5% (of members) support him,” he said, adding that Muhyiddin had “solid support and influence”.



