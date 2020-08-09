Over 100 undergo Covid-19 tests in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: More than 100 people in Penang have been called up through the contact tracing app to undergo Covid-19 tests, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said most of them were tested negative for the disease while others are still waiting for the results.

“At this moment, contact tracing is very important and those who are suspected (of Covid-19) have to undergo testing, isolation and treatment, if necessary,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, the health ministry had announced that 13 new Covid-19 cases have been detected. Three cases were in mainland Penang’s Seberang Perai Tengah district: Mukim 11 (two cases) and Mukim 1 (one case).

Penang currently has a total of four active Covid-19 cases.

