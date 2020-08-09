Overnight camping, hiking allowed at half capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: Camping and hiking activities involving overnight stays whether done privately or with family members are allowed but limited to half the total capacity.

The Forestry Department said measures have been taken to improve the SOPs for visitors to comply with when entering forest eco-parks and state forest parks during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Forest Eco-Parks and State Forest Parks director Mohd Yussainy Md Yusop said, for example, that the capacity of the campsite at Sungai Pauh, Cameron Highlands, is set at 70 people compared with its maximum capacity of 150 people.

The number of people allowed for picnic and camping activities at the Commonweatlh Forest Park in Rawang, meanwhile, is 100 at any one time compared with its maximum capacity of 250.

At the same time, he said, the state forestry departments may also set additional conditions to ensure compliance with the SOPs, including the use of face masks.

Yussainy said visitors are required to submit an application to carry out activities in the forest eco parks and state parks online or obtain an entry permit from the state forestry departments.

He reminded those carrying out dynamic recreational activities, including jungle trekking and mountain climbing, to practise physical distancing of 3m between each climber while maintaining the ratio of five climbers for each mountain guide.

He also said extreme sports such as motorcross, ATV, mountain bike riding, rock climbing and paragliding, and rope activities such as abseiling and wall climbing, which were previously banned, have also been allowed.



