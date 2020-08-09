Rehabilitation works on KLIA’s Runway 3 completed

PETALING JAYA: Rehabilitation works at the third runway of KLIA have been completed, as part of ongoing efforts by Malaysia Airports to ensure safe flight operations at the airport.

The project, under the KUL Runway Sustainability Master Plan, included overlaying works and improvements on the runway’s pavement drainage.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has inspected the works carried out to ensure that the runway complied with international standards.

Malaysia Airports group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said they had decided to proceed with the rehabilitation works despite having to take on cost-saving measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the aviation industry.

He said the airport operator would never compromise on safety, and that the works were necessary to give the public a sense of assurance.

“The completion of rehabilitation works on Runway 3 is especially timely as we are starting to see a gradual increase in confidence in the safety of air travel.

“We are already seeing triple of the traffic numbers we saw in the preceding month.

“On top of ensuring the safety of flight operations, we have also invested in technology that can provide a contactless and sanitised airport environment so that our guests can have peace of mind when they need to travel,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shukrie said the second phase of the master plan would start soon, with works on the airport’s first runway expected to begin in November.

He also said the airport operator had also been organising regular engagements with stakeholders such as CAAM, airline companies and ground handlers at KLIA to ensure smooth flight operations.



