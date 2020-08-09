Shafie orders action against slur on Sabah governor

TAWAU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal has called for legal action against a private organisation which had alleged that Sabah Yang DiPertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin had accepted an inducement in dissolving the state assembly.

Shafie said he had instructed the Sabah State Attorney-General to take action as the allegation not only involved him, but also those present during the meeting with Juhar, before the dissolution of the state assembly was announced.

“That is malicious because during the meeting with Tun Juhar, the State Attorney-General was also present,” he told a press conference here.

Shafie said those present at the meeting were deputy chief ministers Christina Liew and Jaujan Sambakong as well as Sindumin assemblyman Dr Yusof Yacob.

Last week, the chairman of Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia, Zulkarnain Mahdar, lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) alleging that Juhar’s move to dissolve the Sabah state assembly was a return favour for Shafie, who had extended his term as Governor.

Elaborating, Shafie said at the meeting, he only advised Juhar to consider the dissolution of the state legislative assembly based on the current political situation in the state.

“I was just advising, I have no rights to dissolve the state assembly,” he said.

On July 30, Shafie announced the dissolution of the Sabah state legislative assembly thus paving the way for fresh elections to be held.

A day earlier, former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman announced he had obtained a simple majority to form a new state government.



