Campaign ethically, PPBM Youth chief hopeful tells fellow contender

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Youth exco eyeing the wing’s top post has urged candidates for the party’s election not to leverage their positions in government, in the wake of a video circulating on social media purportedly depicting a contender promising letters of support in exchange for votes.

Mohd Muzzammil Ismail said this includes promising favours to supporters.

Speaking to FMT, he said candidates should instead promote their ideas and plans for strengthening the party.

“Campaigns should be done ethically, and one should be careful about statements made.

“We should campaign in a gentlemanly way,” he said.

In the video, fellow youth chief hopeful Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad allegedly said he could issue support letters as deputy youth and sports minister and youth chief.

“And I can give a copy to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to strengthen (the support letters). That is using one’s position. Positions are given to help make things easier for you. It is not for me alone. But to help you, help me too.

“Firstly, vote for me,” he was reported as saying by Malaysiakini.

He declined to comment when contacted by FMT.

Muzzammil said candidates should stand “on their own feet”.

“We should also avoid using the party president’s name,” he added, referring to Muhyiddin.

The post of youth chief was left vacant after Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had his membership terminated for sitting with opposition members at the Dewan Rakyat assembly on May 18.



